Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland - Pata Negra set the bar

Pata Negra finished the 1,805 nautical mile course in an elapsed time of 9 days 8 hours 35 mins and 16 secs. Pata Negra has set the time to beat for the overall IRC win.

Benjamin Schwartz and Chen Jin Hao's Figaro 2 El Velosolex SL Energies Group is the only realistic threat.

They must finish the race by 19:46:11 BST today, 22 August to take the overall lead after IRC time correction.

The French/Chinese two handed team has just under 14 hours to complete the last 100 nautical miles of the course.

Charles-Louis Mourruau's Class40 Colombre XL (The Lost Boys) finished the race just under an hour after Pata Negra to take the remaining podium position in the Class40 fleet.

Three Class40s are still racing; Elin Haf Davies and Chris Frost's Aparito, Hannah Stodel's Region Normandie, and Ari Kaensaekoski Fuji.

On the 11th day of the 2018 Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race, 14 teams are still racing.

