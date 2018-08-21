Half Ton Classics Cup 2018 - Day 2

In the overall standings Per Elisa now has a perfect 1, 1, 1 scoreline to lead the regatta by six points from Waverider, who has jumped up from fourth place, leapfrogging Red Cloud who remains in third with eleven points.

Having gone into the day second overall, David Cullen's Checkmate XV was very consistent with two sixth places, but drops down into fourth overall on fourteen points.

Superhero was also extremely consistent with two fifth places, which added to yesterday's fifth place means that she remains in fifth overall, just one point behind Checkmate XV.

Light airs continued to plague the Half Ton Classics Cup 2018 on day two of the regatta where, in spite of the often extremely fickle conditions, Race Officer Paul Charlier and his team did a superb job to achieve races two and three of the series.

Half Ton Classics Cup - Leaders after 3 races (19 entries)

1st. Per Elisa - 1, 1, 1 = 3 pts

2nd. Waverider - 4, 3, 2 = 9 pts

3rd. Red Cloud - 3, 4, 4 = 11 pts

4th. Checkmate XV - 2, 6, 6 = 14 pts

5th. Superhero - 5, 5, 5 = 15 pts

Results here (pdf)

