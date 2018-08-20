Golden Globe Race - Navigation warnings posted

As race leader Jean-Luc Van Den Heede closes on a very stormy Cape of Good Hope, Race organisers posted two navigation warnings to the fleet on Sunday.

Monday they followed those warnings by raising the southern limit to 42°S from Longitude 40°E to keep the fleet clear of the worst conditions in the South Indian Ocean.

Don McIntyre, the Race Chairman explains:

“This is early Spring in the Southern Ocean and the fleet will be 2-weeks or more ahead of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston 50 years ago in rounding the Cape of Good Hope and entering the Roaring Forty latitudes."

"From the satellite images, which of course were never available to the original Golden Globe Race skippers, it is clear that the remnants of the winter storms are still running through the 40 and 50 latitudes."

"Raising the exclusion line to 42°S now is a prudent measure to keep the 2018 GGR fleet from straying into the worst of this weather.”

Golden Globe Race - Positions Monday 20 August 2018

1st Jean- Luc VDH (FRA) Rustler 36 Matmut - DTF 19245 nm - DTL 0 nm

2nd Mark Slats (NED) Rustler 36 Ohpen Maverick - DTF 19760 nm - DTL 515 nm

3rd Are Wiig (NOR) OE 32 Olleanna - DTF 19952 nm - DTL 707 nm

4th Uku Randmaa (EST) Rustler 36 One and All - DTF 19954 nm - DTL 709 nm

5th Gregor McGuckin (IRE) Biscay 36 Hanley Energy Endurance - DTF 19997 nm - DTL 752 nm

6th Susie Goodall GBR) Rustler 36 DHL Starlight - DTF 20091 nm - DTL846 nm

7th Igor Zaretskiy (RUS) Endurance 35 Esmeralda - DTF 20272 nm - DTL 1027 nm

8th Tapio Lehtinen (FIN) Gaia 36 Asteria - DTF 20341 nm - DTL 1096 nm

9th Loïc Lepage (FRA) Nicholson 32 Laaland - DTF 20362 nm - DTL 1117 nm

10th Abhilash Tomy (IND) Suhaili replica Thuriya - DTF 20408 nm - DTL 1154 nm

11th Istvan Kopar (USA) 1574 - DTF 20819 nm - DTL 1574 nm

12th Mark Sinclair (Aus) 1772 - DTF21026 nm - DTL 1772 nm

CHICHESTER CLASS

1 Philippe Péché (FRA) Rustler 36 PRB

2 Antoine Cousot (FRA) Biscay 36 Métier Intérim

CAROZZO CLASS

1 Francesco Cappelletti (ITA) Endurance 35 007

RETIRED

Ertan Beskardes (GBR) Rustler 36 Lazy Otter

Kevin Farebrother (AUS) Tradewind 35 Sagarmatha

Nabil Amra (PAL) Biscay 36 Liberty II

Dan Den Heede and his followers still face some uncomfortable sailing.

South of the Cape, the Agulhas Current is running in a clockwise cauldron at between 3-4 knots, which when mixed with strong south westerly winds, is creating a vicious sea state for these small yachts to cross.

Van Den Heede’s Rustler 36 Matmut will be the first to experience this during the latter part of this week followed by second placed Dutchman Mark Slats currently trailing the Frenchman 515 miles astern.

Behind them, the 10 other sailors within the GGR have been reporting mixed weather. Indian Abhilash Tomy (Suhaili replica Thuriya) has been dogged by light winds all last week as a high pressure system followed his every move.

Britain’s Susie Goodall (DHL Starlight), currently 450 miles ENE of Tomy, has been facing strong head winds and rough cross seas all week – so much so that to tack would force her to head straight into them.

That is why she is heading North Easterly Monday in search of a more favourable wind further east. She fears that to tack south right now, the sea state would stop her Rustler 36 in its tracks.

More worryingly, Susie reported that some of the chain plates connecting the yacht’s rigging to the hull have lifted some 2mm above the deck and are now letting in water. She is monitoring the problem.

Two other skippers have reported bigger issues.

Finland’s Tapio Lehtinen is suffering a power meltdown on his Gaia 36 Asteria. Her engine stopped working two weeks ago, the yacht’s solar panels, which should be providing a 300 watt trickle charge are producing barely 5% that amount, and the connections to his water generator keep burning out.

Tapio made an unscheduled call to the Race Organisers yesterday to discuss the possibilities of running ‘Dark Ship’ for the remainder of the circumnavigation. Bernard Moitessier did so in the first Golden Globe Race 50 years ago but this GGR requires at least one position report a day for safety reasons.

Frenchman Loïc Lepage (Nicholson 32 Laarland) has reported that his fresh water supplies are running low following a unusual lack of rain experienced in the Doldrums. He is now considering a stop in Cape Town which would demote him to the Chichester Class.

