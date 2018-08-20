Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race - New Record

Imerys Clean Energy has taken line honours in the 2018 Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race in an elapsed time of 8 days 4 hours 14 minutes 49 seconds.

They win the Class40 Division and have set a new world record in the race for yachts 40ft or under (subject to ratification).

The team smashed the previous record by 15 hours.

The victorious Imerys Clean Energy crew: Phil Sharp, Julien Pulvé, Pablo Santurdé and Sam Matson were met on the dock by friends, family and fans of the race.

Tony Lawson's Class40 Concise 8, skippered by Jack Trigger was 39 miles behind as Imerys Clean Energy crossed the finish line.

Concise 8 are expected to finish the Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race Monday night, at approximately 21:00 BST Monday 20 August.

