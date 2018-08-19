Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race - Record On

Tony Lawson's Concise 8, skippered by Jack Trigger is now less than 40 nm behind the leader, Phil Sharp's Imerys Clean Energy, in the battle for line honours, expected to conclude Monday with both teams well inside the 40 foot world record.

After eight days at sea fatigue becomes a big factor.

The crews on board Phil Sharp's Imerys Clean Energy and Concise 8 have been on the wind since Muckle Flugga, and the beating is due to continue with the wind expected to veer west.

They will need to stay fully alert as they negotiate the Dover Strait, which has 400 ships passing through every day!

The smallest yacht in the fleet, Benjamin Schwartz and Chen Jin Hao's Figaro 2 El Velosolex SL Energies Group, is under 500 miles from the finish and continues as overall race leader after IRC time correction.

The race for line honours is likely to be decided by Monday. The 40ft and under world record was set in 2014 by Roderick Knowles GBR, Class40 Swish (8 days 19 hours 6 minutes 49 seconds).

To beat the record would require one of the two leaders to complete the race by 07:06:49 on Tuesday 21 August.

