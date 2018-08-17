Imerys rounds Muckle Flugga at record pace

Imerys Clean Energy rounded Out Stack approximately two hours ahead of Concise 8.

With the wind now forward of the beam, Imerys Clean Energy's loss of their masthead spinnaker is not an issue, and the leader is pulling away from their pursuer in the North Sea.

Six days into the Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race, the two leading Class40s have rounded Out Stack off Muckle Flugga, the most northerly part of the 1,805 nautical mile course.

Jack Trigger's young team on Concise 8 poses the biggest threat, and Nicolas Troussel's new French Class40 Corum has retired from the race having collided with a shark. Charles-louis Mourruau's Colombre XL (The Lost Boys) moves up to third.

The leading Class40s are well inside world record pace for the Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race.

Leading IRC overall after time correction, Pata Negra is due to round Out Stack Friday afternoon.

Benjamin Schwartz and Chen Jin Hao's Figaro 2 El Velosolex SL Energies Group is estimated to be second overall, just over one hour behind Pata Negra after time correction. Ian Hoddle's Sun Fast 3600 Game on (Virgin Media Business) is third.

While the leaders in the Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race have entered the North Sea heading south, the majority of the fleet are still on the west side of the course feeling the brunt of the North Atlantic.

A depression is due to arrive later Friday with 30-35 knots expected with a significant wave height.

In IRC 2, El Velosolex SL Energies Group is leading from Vincent Willemart's Belgian Mc34 Patton Azawakh, with Ross Applebey's British Oyster 48 Scarlet Oyster currently in third place. Ross contacted the media team by satellite phone from the Atlantic Ocean, 60 miles from St Kilda.

Conor Fogerty's Irish Sun Fast 3600 Bam! has retired, as reported by co-skipper Simon Knowles on Thursday 16 August.

