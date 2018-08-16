HUGO BOSS - 90 degree test & summer wrap up

As you read this, the current HUGO BOSS boat is in refit, in preparation for the race start in November.

A 90-degree test has been carried out and the boat has been measured by Chief IMOCA Measurer René Boulaire.



Have a look behind the scenes and find out more about why we carry out these tests in the video below . . .

The entry for the 40th Anniversary Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe is an all time record 122 entries.

Although the maxiumum entry quota for the 40th anniversary event was set initially at 100 boats, as soon as registration opened in October 2017 it very soon became evident that demand was outstripping supply.

And so by January 31, the number of entries increased to 120.

A few days after the official closing of registration the record entry was announced for this 40th year anniversary edition on November 4, 2018 there will be the biggest ever number of solo racers setting off from from Saint-Malo heading for Pointe-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe.

Fittingly this is an historic number for a legendary race.

