Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland - Day 4

Phil Sharp's Class40 Imerys Clean Energy leads the fleet but still has over 1,200 miles to go to take the prize.

Racing under IRC for the overall race win, Giles Redpath's Lombard 46 Pata Negra is the provisional leader. Ben Schwartz and Chen Jin Hao's Figaro 2 El Velosolex Sl Energies Group leads the IRC Two-Handed fleet.

Pata Negra rounded Tearaght Island last night and is blasting towards Black Rock at over 12 knots.

In the Class40 fleet, Phil Sharp's Imerys Clean Energy scorched along the West Coast of Ireland covering approximately 140 nautical miles in just nine hours.

Nicolas Troussel's Corum is in second place but is now over 20 miles behind Imerys. Phor-ty skippered by Sam Goodchild was leading the fleet yesterday but has turned into Galway Bay to fix a small rudder issue.

Concise 8 skippered by Jack Trigger is now in third place in the Class40 fleet.

Having rounded the Fastnet Lighthouse, Mark Emerson's A13 Phosphorus II stopped to drop a crew member ashore (minor knee injury).

This was successfully done via the help of Castletownbere lifeboat crew, but the team has now officially retired from the race.

Marc Dubos' Class40 Esprit Scout has put into Cork Harbour to make repairs. Marc and Jean-Luc Schoch are both well.

The Army Sailing Association's X-41 British Soldier and Ben Schwartz and Chen Jin's El Velosolex are enjoying a close battle on the water.

British Soldier is less than a mile ahead of the French/Chinese duo. El Velosolex Sl Energies Group is leading both IRC Two-Handed and IRC 2.

Ross Applebey's Oyster 48 Scarlet Oyster is going well and is provisionally second in IRC 2. Performance Yacht Racing's First 47.7 EH01, skippered by Gareth Glover is third.

In IRC Four, the British two-handed team of Charles Emmett and Tim Winsey racing Sigma 36 British Beagle lead the class, well ahead of Charles Staples' British Sigma 36 Tantrum Of Langstone.

Charlene Howard's American Sun Odyssey 45.2 AJ Wanderlust has rejoined the race, having repaired their engine.

