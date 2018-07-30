RORC Channel Race with gusts of up to 40 knots

Foggy Dewfinished just over two minutes ahead of Ker 46 Lady Mariposa, skippered by Nigel King. Tom Kneen's JPK 1180 Sunrise, sailed by Stuart Greenfield, was third.

Yachts from IRC Four, IRC Zero, and IRC Two made up the overall podium.

Congratulations to Mark Emerson's A13 Phosphorus II, winner of IRC One. Ian Hoddle's Sun Fast 3600 Game On, winner of IRC Three, and Nigel Goodhew's Sun Fast 3200 Cora, winner of IRC Two Handed.

The 2018 Channel Race proved to be the windiest race of the RORC Season's Points Championship to date.

Competitors reported gusts of up to 40 knots and a short sharp sea state for the blast to Beachy Head and back to the Solent.

Effectively a 150 nautical mile windward leeward course, only three yachts retired with minor gear failure and all of the teams have returned safely to shore.

The RORC Season's Points Championship continues with one of the toughest yacht races in the world.

The 2018 Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland will start from the Royal Yacht Squadron Line on Sunday 12th August, with a record entry racing 1805 miles through the English Channel, the Celtic Sea, and the Atlantic Ocean.

Full results available here

