Clipper Race Finsh makes History

Sanya Serenity Coast managed to hold the overall lead and in an additional win for women’s sport, second place overall went to British Sailor Skipper Nikki Henderson, 25, the Skipper of Visit Seattle.

Sanya Serenity Coast Skipper Wendy, 53, from Sydney, said: “I can’t believe it. It hasn’t really sunk in really but I am just so happy. It is so, so special."

One of the biggest cheers of the day however, went to Home team Liverpool 2018, the bright pink team entry, which has been flying the flag for the city as it raced around the globe.

They returned to its home port to a hero’s welcome after double podium success in Race 13, where it finished second, and the Sprint Finish, where it took third place.

The arrival of the Clipper Race Fleet into Liverpool was followed by a public prize giving hosted by Neil Sackley and Leanne Campbell in front of a jubilant crowd on the steps of the Museum of Liverpool.

FINAL OVERALL CLIPPER 2017-18 RACE POSITIONS

1. SANYA SERENITY COAST – 143 points

2. VISIT SEATTLE – 139 points

3. QINGDAO – 135 points

4. GARMIN - 125 points

5. PSP LOGISTICS – 121 points

6. UNICEF – 108 points

7. DARE TO LEAD – 106 points

8. GREAT BRITAIN – 90 points

9. LIVERPOOL 2018 – 79 points

10. HOTELPLANNER.COM – 69 points

11. NASDAQ – 61 points

