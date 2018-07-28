Final day at Cowes Classics Week

Lawrence Wride summed up the week for his 1967 One Tonner Sunmaid V. “Perseverance and patience in the tricky conditions seemed to pay off for us,” he said.

Sunmaid V was not only the Cruiser class ‘Red 1’ winner of the week but she also carried off the ultimate overall trophy of the week, the historic 1792 Cup.

Sunmaid V and the other competitors in Red 1 finished off the series today with a short Solent course in light winds.

The class was amongst the six divisions which were able to start a race from the Royal London Yacht Club’s shore start line.

The breeze enabled the six classes to reach several marks before the race committee shortened all courses in the unsettled conditions.



Class 2

There was a predicted win overall for Bojar, Andrew Pearson’s 81 year old 10 metre yacht, which sailed to a very high standard to take a first for the first four days and a second Friday.

While the Blue Fleet belonged to the vintage 1971 She 31 Sheba sailed by James Mehew.

Green went to Mike and Barbara Harrison’s Contessa 26 Jiminy Cricket which won all but one of her five races and the winning Folkboat was Claire Locke’s The Otter.

Arguably the most nostalgic of the classes was the Gaffers, which featured the oldest boat in the Cowes Classics fleet, Spinaway X, a Plymouth Hooker built in 1889.

One of the prettiest was the tiny Winifred sailed single handled by Brian Corbett, which although a relatively modern build, is a replica of a 1892 Herreshoff Half-Rater.

Ultimately Rosenn, Bob Fisher’s 1896 Solent One Design won the class Friday when she managed to find some speed across the start line to stretch quickly away from the rest of the fleet, securing her the overall class win.



Bembridge One Design

The gleaming Bembridge One Designs joined the Loch Long circuit for their own starts with Russ Fowler in BOD1 claiming overall victory.

The prestigious Concourse d’Elegance was awarded to Flying Fifteen Femme Fatale, designed by the legendary Uffa Fox and built in 1947. She has been maintained in virtually original condition by her young current owner Elliott Hall.

The Flying Fifteens' winning skipper Bobby Salmond sailed along with16 year old Will Morris who he described as the boat’s secret weapon.

The Loch Long fleet also found the event to their liking. Jonathan ‘Binnie’ Evans, scored five firsts out of eight races on the Winkworth Circuit to win the event.

Perhaps the greatest win of the week was that of John Tremlett in the XOD class.

A consistent performance in the top four enabled John and his crew to beat 45 other XODs into first place overall, but only just. With the same number of points Max Crowe only just lost out because of his discard.

The Solent Sunbeam fleet, a highly competitive class based at Itchenor Sailing Club made their way to Cowes for the event. Winners Richard and Sarah Pearson sailed Penny, owned by Julian Money.

Sharing the Red Funnel Circuit with the Sunbeams were the Darings, no strangers to this stretch of water. Giles Peckham’s performance gave him the overall win to carry off the Metre Regatta Trophy.

Another Itchenor class, the National Swallow, saw ten of their number coming to race on the Robert Oatley Wines circuit. Charles Hyatt was crewed to victory with his co-owners Mark Struckett and Mike Wigmore.

On the same circuit, young sailor William Bedford won four of six races in the Etchells fleet to take first in Shamal.

Also present were four beautiful Vintage Dragons, each with a history to tell, and a win going to Bill Daniels’ 58 year old Mistress whose competition included the 1938 built Aurora.

Full results available here

The next Cowes Classics Week will be held 27 July to 2 August 2019.

Cowes Classics Week 2018 was supported by sponsors Charles Stanley Direct, Winkworth, Red Funnel, Cowes Harbour Commission, Kendalls Fine Art, Clare Lallows boatyard, Classic Boat magazine, Zhik clothing and Robert Oatley Fine Wines.

