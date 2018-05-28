RORC Myth of Malham - Victory for Dan Hardy

The Ker 46 Lady Mariposa, skippered by Daniel Hardy, is the overall winner of the 2018 RORC Myth of Malham Race.

Edward Broadway's Ker 40 Hooligan VII is second, winning IRC 1, and Nicolas Gaumont-Prat's First 40.7 Philosophie IV third, also winning IRC 3.

Other class winners:

Christian Teichmann's Figaro II Abu 43 SH (IRC 2)

Chris Blackburn & Simon Dipple's Sun Fast 3200 All Or Nothing (IRC 4)

Ian Hoddle's Sun Fast 3600 Game On (IRC Two-Handed).

The 230 nautical mile race around the Eddystone Lighthouse produced an astonishing variety of weather conditions.

The Squadron Line featured a picturesque gentle spinnaker start, but as the gradient breeze veered east the wind piped up to 15 knots, 20 in the gusts.

On exiting the Solent, the teams experienced fast running conditions in blazing sunlight towards the famous Eddystone Lighthouse.

For the first part of the race, the majority of the teams remained offshore in positive tide but with a dying breeze.

A hot and humid night resulted in a violent thunderstorm, accompanied by torrential rain.

By Sunday morning, the majority of the fleet were experiencing light southerly winds, and chose to go inshore before Portland Bill, to escape the worst of the tide.

Searching for sea breeze to enhance the extremely light southerly wind, those teams that went all the way into Lyme Bay reaped the rewards.

The 2018 RORC Season's Points Championship continues with the 130 nm East Coast Race from Harwich to Oostende on Thursday 21 June.

