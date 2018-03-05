Two new entries for Superyacht Cup Palma

Click image for a larger image

The already impressive pedigree of the 22nd Superyacht Cup fleet has been enhanced with two new entries to the eagerly anticipated Palma event.

Returning to Europe’s longest running and largest superyacht regatta for the third time is Mari-Cha III, the 45m super-ketch and also joining is the 37m Bliss, the high-performance composite Dubois sloop making its first appearance at The Superyacht Cup.

Looking to get back into racing mode, the Mari-Cha III crew will again be joined by helmsmen Mike Sanderson and Harry Dodd, amongst other race professionals.

A veteran of the 2013 Dubois Cup in Sardinia and 2015 New Zealand Millennium Cup, the June regatta in Palma is something of a homecoming event for Bliss.

Others also returning from their travels for the Palma gathering include three of the illustrious J-Class who recently locked horns at the St Barths Bucket.

Velsheda and Topaz will no doubt be looking forward to a return match with Svea, winner of the Caribbean event. The fourth Superyacht Cup J-Class entry Ranger will also be in the mix.

In the superyacht classes there is an enticing combination of returning regular attendees, such as 2017 Class A winners Win Win, Inoui, Atalante and the 45m Wally yacht Saudade, and new arrivals including Aquarius, Kealoha and Highland Fling.

Include the giant 62m Athos, last year’s winner Bolero, Ganesha and the Farr ketch Sojana, and it is a fleet of grace and pace.

A full social programme will run alongside the four days of Superyacht Cup racing from 19-23 June.

The programme, along with the entry list and other information can be found here

