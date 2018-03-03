Warsash Spring Series - Softly, softly start

Old Mother Gun - Click image for a larger image

Light winds off the mainland shore mean a shifty day in prospect, with success going to those who get the majority of shifts right, while also keeping an eye on the strong tides.

Both groups had postponements while waiting for the wind to settle.

Black Group was started near North Ryde Middle, with zig zag courses up to a laid mark near the Bramble post, with a couple of forays across the tide to buoys on the island side.

IRC4 arrived quite quickly and all finished ok, with the well prepared Stan the Boat (Sigma 33 Toby Gorman) finishing first.

IRC1 found their last two legs were quite tactical crossing the fairly strong tide from the island back to the Bramble bank - there was more breeze on the bank than on the island, and some boats that kept to the island side lost out, with a couple of boats over standing the finish.

Nifty (King 40 - Roger Bowden) was first in IRC1, beating Sailplane (Beneteau - First 40 Roger Bottomley) by just a second on corrected time.

In IRC2 and IRC3 Davanti Tyres (J/112e - Chaz Ivill) and J'Ronimo (J/92 David Greenhalgh) came in first respectively.

The winners of the J/109 and J/88 classes were Jubilee (Christopher Preston) and Tigris (Gavin Howe).

The White Group managed to get three races completed in the shifty conditions.

Race 1 saw a very closely fought start, but all boats got away cleanly.

Race 2 was postponed while the course was reset to reflect the wind swing, and this time there was a general recall as boats found themselves over the line in the strong tide.

However the next start got away cleanly after advice from the committee boat and the added enticement of a black flag.

For Race 3 the course was moved again, and this time the breeze built slightly however the race was shortened to ensure three races were completed.

DSP GBR1248 (Douglas Struth) and Jeepster GBR1169 (Graham Clapp) ended the day leading the J/70s.

The J/70 is noticeably the largest class represented in White Group - probably the combination of being the newest kid on the block, plus the fact that the J/70 worlds next year are in the UK,

Even WSC member Jon Powell has abandoned poor old Betty (J/80) and is campaigning a J/70 (Peggy) this year.

The Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship will run on the following weekends: 21/22 April and 28/29 April 2018.

