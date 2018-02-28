Clipper Race start Race 9 to Seattle

Leaving Qingdao on Race 9 - Click image for a larger image

The teams bid the people of Qingdao one last farewell with a parade of sail inside the marina, before beginning the motor towards the start line.

Due to fog, the decision was made to delay Race Start, with the eleven teams continuing to motor through the night.

The weather cleared enough for the Le Mans Start to be held at 08:00 local time (00:00 UTC).

Approximately 5,600 nautical miles in length, Race 9 will see the eleven Clipper Race teams battle cold temperatures and big conditions of the North Pacific.

The famous Pacific Rollers will allow the Clipper 70s to surf at 30 knots down into the trough ahead. At times the closest people will be those in the International Space Station.

Nearly 220 non-professional Clipper Race crew members, representing 28 different nationalities, are taking part in the arduous race.

Clipper Race Director Mark Light said:

“Light conditions are set to dominate during the opening days of the race as the fleet makes its way to the tip of Japan, but after that teams should encounter a low-pressure system that will bring bigger weather.”

After approximately 24-29 days of non-stop racing in some of the most extreme conditions of the entire circumnavigation, the Clipper Race fleet is set to arrive into Seattle’s Bell Harbor Marina between 14-19 April.

Clipper Race - Overall positions after 8 races

1st Sanya Serenity Coast 98 pts

2nd Qingdao 85 pts

3rd Visit Seattle 82 pts

4th PSP Logistics 72 pts

5th Dare To Lead 71 pts

6th Garmin 70 pts

7th GREAT Britain 61 pts

8th Liverpool 2018 50 pts

9th Unicef 50 pts

10th Nasdaq 38 pts

11th Hotelplanner.com 38 pts

