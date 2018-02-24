Guess who didn't get to go to San Diego?

BAR TP52 Gladiator Snowed in Portsmouth - Click image for a larger image

Land Rover BAR was in San Diego training with Tony Langley's Pac52 Gladiator at the Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta over the weekend (17-18 March).

They took the event win (2 -2 -1 -1 -1) ahead of Manouch Moshayedi on Rio and Eduardo Saenz on Nimbus.

NOOD Regatta San Diego - BAR win in San Diego

Gerald New - Sailweb

19 March 2018 12:44 GMT