Offshore
 

Guess who didn't get to go to San Diego?

While the rest of the Land Rover BAR guys were busy in the sun of San Diego last weekend, someone had to keep the new TP52 clear of snow . . .

BAR TP52 Gladiator Snowed in Portsmouth - Click image for a larger image

Land Rover BAR was in San Diego training with Tony Langley's Pac52 Gladiator at the Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta over the weekend (17-18 March).

They took the event win (2 -2 -1 -1 -1) ahead of Manouch Moshayedi on Rio and Eduardo Saenz on Nimbus.

NOOD Regatta San Diego - BAR win in San Diego

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
19 March 2018 12:44 GMT

Related articles

Guess who didn't get to go to San Diego? 19 March 2018 12:44
NOOD Regatta San Diego - BAR win in San Diego 19 March 2018 9:25
J Class - Dream Double for Svea 16 March 2018 10:02
BAR TP52 Gladiator returns to San Diego 15 March 2018 10:01
Clipper Race - Sensational victory for Visit Seattle 15 March 2018 9:12
Clipper Race - Bonus points or overall position? 12 March 2018 19:34
St. Maarten Heineken Regatta - Final day 5 March 2018 8:21
St. Maarten Heineken Regatta - Day 1 3 March 2018 10:33
RORC Caribbean 600 - Highlight Video 28 February 2018 7:05
Coming of Age for RORC Caribbean 600 27 February 2018 8:46
Two dead in Ocean Race down under 25 February 2018 13:32
Clipper Race - All finish safely in Sanya 24 February 2018 22:50


Latest






















UK Hosted