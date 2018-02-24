Guess who didn't get to go to San Diego?

While the rest of the Land Rover BAR guys were busy in the sun of San Diego last weekend, someone had to keep the new TP52 clear of snow . . .
BAR TP52 Gladiator Snowed in Portsmouth - Click image for a larger image
Land Rover BAR was in San Diego training with Tony Langley's Pac52 Gladiator at the Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta over the weekend (17-18 March).
They took the event win (2 -2 -1 -1 -1) ahead of Manouch Moshayedi on Rio and Eduardo Saenz on Nimbus.
NOOD Regatta San Diego - BAR win in San Diego
Gerald New - Sailweb
19 March 2018 12:44 GMT