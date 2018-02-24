NOOD Regatta San Diego - BAR win in San Diego



BAR Gladiator

Land Rover BAR was in San Diego training with Tony Langley's Pac52 Gladiator at the Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta.

Gladiator was originally a class-legal TP52, and is now modified for Pac52 sailing, with a shorter keel and rig, but the same amount of sail area.

Team principle Ben Ainslie was not part of the action. Langley was helm for the weekend’s races with Ben Durham as tactician.

They took the event win (2 -2 -1 -1 -1) ahead of Manouch Moshayedi on Rio and Eduardo Saenz on Nimbus.

For Viper 640 Nice Asp skipper Mike Pentecost, being selected the regatta’s overall winner was a bonus to the winning streak he and his teammates have been enjoying over the past few months.

As overall winner, Pentecost earns a berth in the Helly Hansen NOOD Caribbean Championship Regatta, presented by Sunsail in the British Virgin Islands in October.

The largest class of the weekend was the popular J/70 fleet, which was led by team Perseverance with San Diego-native Bennet Greenwald at the helm.

NOOD Regatta San Diego final leaders

Etchells (One Design - 12 Boats)

1. Lifted, Etchells, Jim Cunningham, San Francisco, CA, USA, 2 -1 -1 -1 -3 ; 8 pts

2. Elizabeth, Etchells, Tom Carruthers, San Diego, CA, USA, 4 -2 -2 -2 -2 ; 12 8 pts

3. Rhino, Etchells, Bruce Nelson, San Diego, CA, USA, 1 -3 -5 -3 -6 ; 18 8 pts

Beneteau First 36.7 (One Design - 8 Boats)

1. Kea, Beneteau First 36.7, Chick Pyle, San Diego, Ca, USA, 5 -1 -1 -1 ; 8 pts

2. Kraken, Beneteau First 36.7, Thomas Shepherd, Oceanside, CA, USA, 1 -2 -3 -4 ; 10 pts

3. Adeline, Beneteau First 36.7, Bob Carlson, Poway, CA, USA, 4 -4 -5 -2 ; 15 pts

J 105 (One Design - 10 Boats)

1. J-OK, J 105, Stewart Cannon, San Diego, CA, USA, 1 -5 -2 -1 -2 ; 11 pts

2. Juiced, J 105, Tom Hurlburt / Chuck Driscoll, San Diego, CA, USA, 10 -2 -1 -2 -1 ; 16 pts

3. Zuni Bear, J 105, Richard Bergmann, San Diego, CA, USA, 4 -3 -4 -5 -6 ; 22 pts

Beneteau First 40.7 (One Design - 4 Boats)

1. Silhouette, Beneteau First 40.7, Warren Gross, San Diego, CA, USA, 1 -2 -2 -1 -2 -3 ; 11 pts

2. Wiki Wiki, Beneteau First 40.7, Mike Honeysett, Ramona, CA, USA, 4 -1 -3 -2 -1 -1 ; 12 pts

3. Lugano, Beneteau First 40.7, Mark Stratton, Los Angeles, CA, USA, 2 -3 -1 -3 -3 -2 ; 14 pts

J 120 (One Design - 6 Boats)

1. Caper, J 120, John Laun, San Diego, CA, United States, 2 -1 -2 -2 -3 -2 ; 12 pts

2. CC Rider, J 120, Charles Nichols, San Diego, CA, USA, 5 -2 -1 -4 -4 -1 ; 17 pts

3. Mad Men, J 120, Ernie Pennell, San Diego, CA, USA, 4 -5 -5 -3 -1 -4 ; 22 pts

Flying Tiger 10 (One Design - 7 Boats)

1. Justice, Flying Tiger 10, John Harrop, San Diego, CA, USA, 5 -3 -1 -1 -3 -1 ; 14 pts

2. Abacus, Flying Tiger 10, Timothy Chin, San Diego, CA, USA, 1 -1 -4 -3 -2 -3 ; 14 pts

3. Relapse, Flying Tiger 10, Tom Hirsh, San Diego, CA, USA, 3 -2 -5 -4 -1 -2 ; 17 pts

TP 52/Pac 52 (ORR - 3 Boats)

1. Gladiator, TP52, Tony Langley, Retford, Nottinghamshire, GBR, 2 -2 -1 -1 -1 ; 7 pts

2. Rio, Pac52, Manouch Moshayedi, Corona del Mar, CA, USA, 1 -1 -3 -2 -2 ; 9 pts

3. Nimbus, TP52, Eduardo Saenz, Mexico City, Mexico City, MEX, 3 -3 -2 -3 -3 ; 14 pts

J 70 (One Design - 24 Boats)

1. Perseverance , J 70, Bennet Greenwald, San Diego, CA, USA, 9 -2 -1 -1 -8 -3 -2 -12 -2 -4 ; 44 pts

2. Cool Story Bro, J 70, Snow/ Brigden, San Diego, CA, USA, 1 -7 -3 -4 -5 -12 -1 -8 -5 -7 ; 53 pts

3. Minor Threat, J 70, Jeff Janov, Malibu, CA, USA, 13 -3 -10 -6 -1 -6 -9 -1 -4 -1 ; 54 pts

J 70 Corinthian (One Design - 10 Boats)

1. 540, J 70, David Hochart, Coronado, CA, USA, 7 -11 -14 -12 -2 -7 -14 -13 -3 -9 ; 92 pts

2. Jaya, J 70, Craig Tallman, Redondo Beach, CA, USA, 17 -15 -25 -10 -17 -11 -4 -10 -10 -6 ; 125 pts

3. SBYC Youth Team, J 70, Paul Harteck, Santa Barbara, CA, USA, 2 -19 -6 -16 -15 -19 -19 -16 -9 -8 ; 129 pts

I 14 (One Design - 8 Boats)

1. Astragulu, I 14, Brad Ruetenik, Encinitas, CA, USA, 1 -1 -3 -1 -2 -9 -1 -2 ; 20 pts

2. Forty, Too, I 14, John Clark, Point Richmond, CA, USA, 5 -4 -4 -3 -1 -1 -5 -3 ; 26 pts

3. Eris, I 14, Mikey Radziejowski, Santa Cruz, CA, USA, 2 -2 -1 -2 -3 -9 -4 -7 ; 30 pts

Viper 640 (One Design - 16 Boats)

1. Nice ASP, Viper 640, Mike Pentecost, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, USA, 3 -3 -1 -4 -1 -1 -2 -5 -5 ; 25 pts

2. It's All Good, Viper 640, Jay Golison, Long Beach, CA, USA, 1 -4 -2 -1 -4 -6 -4 -2 -4 ; 28 pts

3. Venom, Viper 640, Jeff Grange, Santa Barbara, CA, USA, 2 -1 -3 -17 -2 -2 -1 -1 -2 ; 31 pts

Formula 18 (One Design - 12 Boats)

1. Teratornis Vetterae, F18, Travis Vetter, San Diego, CA, USA, 4 -1 -4 -3 -1 -1 ; 14 pts

2. The Beast, F18, sten sorensen, La jolla, CA, USA, 1 -2 -5 -1 -2 -3 ; 14 pts

3. Casi Listo, F18, Scott Miller 23 pts

Full results available here



19 March 2018 9:25 GMT