BAR TP52 Gladiator returns to San Diego

The event will be the newly formed team's second visit to California this year after their maiden win at the Southern California Yachting Association (SCYA) Mid-Winter Regatta in San Diego in early February.

Land Rover BAR Gladiator is a partnership between Land Rover BAR, led by Sir Ben Ainslie, and Langley Holdings plc's Gladiator TP52 sailing team on the international TP52 racing circuit - itself being used as a build up to the 36th America's Cup.

For the NOOD regatta, seasoned TP52 helm Tony Langley will again be on the wheel, sailing alongside crew members including:

Rio Olympic Finn gold medallist Giles Scott, Andrew McLean as navigator, David Carr will provide power in the cockpit, Nick Hutton on mid-bow and Matt Cornwell on the bow.

Land Rover BAR Academy sailor Matt Brushwood will also join the team in San Diego. He sails as bowman/floater on the multihull GC32, but will be a grinder aboard Gladiator.

Land Rover BAR TP52 Gladiator crew list:

Tony Langley: Helm

Ben Durham: Tactician

Andy McLean: Navigator

Giles Scott: Runner

Andrew Estcourt: Main

Mikkel Rossberg: Downwind Trim

Joey Newton: Trim

Geoff Povey: Grind 3

David Carr: Grind 2

Matt Brushwood: Grind 1

Tom Wilson: Pit

Nick Hutton: Mid-bow

Matthew Cornwell: Bow

15 March 2018 10:01 GMT