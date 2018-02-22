Offshore
 

Clipper Race - Sensational victory for Visit Seattle

Visit Seattle pulled off a sensational victory in Race 8, swooping past PSP Logistics to steal victory in the final few miles of the race to Qingdao, China.

Visit Seattle in Qingdao - Click image for a larger image

PSP Logistics, which had led for eight successive days and were 25 nm ahead at 09:00 UTC, succumbed to a wind hole just 30 nm from the finish line, allowing Visit Seattle to sneak up on their eastern side to take the race win.

Visit Seattle, led by 24-year-old British Skipper Nikki Henderson, crossed the finish line off the coast of Qingdao at 00:04:11 local time (16:04:11 UTC)

They completed the 1,700 nautical mile race stage from Sanya, in 10 days, 9 hours, 34 minutes and 11 seconds.

Sanya Serenity Coast took second place after crossing the line at 01:12:58 local time (17:12:58 UTC).

Sanya Serenity Coast’s fourth podium position of the 13 stage Clipper Race series is an especially big result as the team had chosen to play its Joker Card in this particular race.

This means its eleven points are doubled, extending its lead over the ten competing teams in the race.

Then Liverpool 2018 crossed the finish line in third place at 02:25 local (18:25 UTC) to take the team's second podium position.

PSP Logistics ended up finishing Race 8 in fourth place, crossing the finish line at (07:43 on 14/03 local (23:43 UTC on 14/03).

The full Clipper Race fleet is expected to have arrived by Friday 16 March and will remain in the city until Friday 23 March.

The eleven teams will then embark on the Mighty Pacific Leg 6, a 5,600 nautical mile race across the North Pacific from Qingdao to Seattle.

