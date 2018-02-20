Clipper Race - Bonus points or overall position?

Click image for a larger image

Five of the leading teams making a contrast of moves in their dilemma on whether to go for the bonus points, or concentrate on overall race positions.

Race leader PSP Logistics decided to abort its plan to head for the gate after experiencing a non-forecasted wind shift, as has Sanya Serenity Coast, with both teams opting to stick with the fastest route to the finish line.

Qingdao is currently the only team which we can see that has gone for it as Visit Seattle and GREAT Britain elected to go into Stealth Mode to keep their competition guessing.

Qingdao Skipper Chris Kobusch explains:

“Sanya Serenity Coast, PSP Logistics, Visit Seattle, Liverpool 2018, GREAT Britain and us are all fairly close together, positions are still at stake and we will have to push hard for another sprint to the finish line.”

The Scoring Gate is not the only subject causing headaches as huge fishing fleets, made up of hundreds of vessels, have been lighting up the night.

This is causing sleepless nights for Skippers as teams have had to disrupt sail plans and divert their courses whilst sailing on with absolute caution in order to avoid running into their nets.

The latest weather forecast from Simon Rowell, Clipper Race Meteorologist, predicts that progress should stay fairly consistent for the next three days, and he advises that the fog which is usually present in these areas has retreated north of the fleet.

The next low forming for the fleet is due around 15 March, meaning teams are being prepared for the fact the race could finish in another upwind slog.

The eleven Clipper Race teams are expected to complete the 1,700 nautical mile Race 8: The Sailing City Qingdao Cup between 13 – 16 March 2018, arriving into Qingdao Wanda Yacht Club.

12 March 2018 19:34 GMT