St. Maarten Heineken Regatta - Final day

Click image for a larger image

To capitalize on the 18-knot breeze, organizers sent Maxi and Ocean Racing Classes on a counter clockwise race around the island.

While the rest of the CSA, Ocean Racing, Bareboat and Melges 24 fleet dazzled spectators from the shore off Simpson Bay, racing a series of windward leeward courses.

In the end, winners were crowned in 16 classes.

Taking home the coveted St. Maarten - St. Martin Cup for Most Worthy Performance Overall was Jan van den Eynde’s Wanna B.

The J/122 El Ocaso was also down in the Caribbean during the hurricane, but the boat made it through and went on to take the overall win here in the competitive CSA 3 Class.

After fighting tooth and nail in the Maxi Class, Kialoa III was able to pull ahead of the Brazilian team Camiranga to take first place overall.

The Polish team racing the Volvo Ocean 70 Green Dragon and Chris Swallow’s team aboard the Pogo 12.50 Akouavi were able to hold on to their leads in the event’s two Ocean Racing Classes.

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

5 March 2018 8:21 GMT