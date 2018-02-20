Offshore
 

St. Maarten Heineken Regatta - Day 1

Only the Maxi, Offshore Racing and Multihull Classes completed the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta's famed 26-mile around the island race, while the remaining classes completed a shorter coastal race.

The Brazilian team on the 65-foot Maxi Camiranga was the first boat to cross the finish line in the Around the Island Race, with an elapsed time of three hours, 22 minutes and 41 seconds.

But, in the end the 1974 Sparkman & Stephens Classic Kiaola III beat them on corrected time. The latter team holds the class lead going into tomorrow’s racing.

The CSA, Bareboat and Melges 24 took off on 12 and 15 nautical mile courses, on the western coast of the island, starting and finishing off Simpson Bay with turning marks north of the island in the Anguilla Channel.

