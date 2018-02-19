Offshore
 

RORC Caribbean 600 - Highlight Video

The 2018 RORC Caribbean 600 race celebrated its tenth anniversary and the 600-mile race around 11 Caribbean islands is on the bucket list of any serious offshore sailor.

This year, any remanence of its stature as a Caribbean cruise was totally extinguished.

25 knots of solid trade winds with gusty squalls and a confused sea state delivered a challenge to over 800 sailors from six different continents.

The 2018 edition of the race was the coming of age of the RORC Caribbean 600. 84 starters, 41 finishers, 43 retirees.

28 February 2018 7:05 GMT

