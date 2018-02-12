Coming of Age for RORC Caribbean 600

RORC Caribbean 600 prizegiving - Click image for a larger image

This year, any remanence of its stature as a Caribbean cruise was totally extinguished. 25 knots of solid trade winds with gusty squalls and a confused sea state delivered a challenge to over 800 sailors from six different continents.

George David's American Maxi Rambler 88 scorched around the 600-mile track to set a new monohull course record of 37 hours 41 minutes and 45 seconds, beating the record set by David's previous boat, Rambler 100 in 2011.

The first boat around the 600 mile course was Peter Aschenbrenner's 63ft American trimaran Paradox which was in scintillating form, finishing the race in just 37 hours, 5 minutes and 16 seconds to take multihull line honours and beating Rambler 88 to the line.

After MOCRA time correction, Paradox also claimed the overall win for the Multihull Class.

Catherine Pourre's Eärendil took line honours for the eight-strong Class40 division.

Finishing in an elapsed time of 2 days 13 hours and 15 seconds, breaking the previous record set by Gonzalo Botin's Spanish Tales II in 2016 by over three hours.

Philippe Frantz's French NM43 Albator was the victor in IRC One;

Lombard 46 Pata Negra, led by Michael Wright and a crew from Howth Yacht Club Ireland was second, with Kevin McLaughlin's American J/44 Spice was third.

IRC 2, Scarlet Island Girl

In IRC Two, Ossie Stewart's British Dufour 45 Scarlet Island Girl (sailing with Ross Applebey) crossed the finish line after over three days and nights of hard racing to win the class.

Andrew Allner's Swan 53 Ballytrim was second ahead of Susan Glenny's First 40 Olympia's Tigress, skippered by Chris Preston.

In IRC Three, Conor Fogerty's Irish Sun Fast 3600 Bam! returned to the RORC Caribbean 600 having won the class in 2016.

Conor's team from Howth Yacht Club, Dublin were victorious once again, winning the class after a tough race.

Andrew Eddy's Oyster 48 Gaia was the last boat home, completing the race with his daughter, son and young friends over three days after Rambler 88.

The 11th edition of the RORC Caribbean 600 will start on 18 February 2019.

