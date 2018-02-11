Two dead in Ocean Race down under

Police have released the names of the two sailors who died, as Paul Owens and skipper Rob Thomas who were two of six sailors on board the yacht.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority detected a distress beacon from the vessel at around 11.45pm.

Two other yachts competing in the race - Huckleberry and Fourth Dimension - and the RAC Rescue helicopter arrived at the scene about 12.30am and rescued five of the six crew members from the water, including Mr Owens.

G New

25 February 2018 13:32 GMT