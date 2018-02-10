Clipper Race - All finish safely in Sanya

Click image for a larger image

PSP Logistics finished at 20:41:20 local time (12:41:20 UTC), completing the 4,300 nautical mile Race 7 from the Whitsundays to Sanya in 23 Days, 8 hours, 41 minutes and 20 seconds.

Qingdao was the second team to cross the finish line, at 17:36:52 UTC, though will officially take third place in the overall Race 7 finish positions due to the redress taken off Dare to Lead (which finished at 18:17:39)'s finish time.

Sanya Serenity Coast finished in fourth place at 18:21:30 UTC and Unicef was fifth, crossing at 19:10:17 UTC.

Visit Seattle capped off a busy night of arrivals in Sanya, taking sixth place in Race 7.

Liverpool 2018, Nasdaq, Garmin, HotelPlanner.com and GREAT Britain arrived in daylight between 02:41 UTC and 09:07 UTC on Friday 23rd February.

The full Clipper Race fleet is now berthed at the Sanya Serenity Coast Marina following an exciting finish to Race 7: The Forever Tropical Paradise Race to Sanya, in China.

Clipper Race - Positions after Race 6

1st Sanya Serenity Coast - - - 65 pts

2nd Qingdao - - - 63 pts

3rd Visit Seattle - - - 60 pts

4th Dare To Lead - - - 56 pts

5th Garmin - - - 53 pts

6th PSP Logistics - - - 53 pts

7th GREAT Britain - - - 49 pts

8th Unicef - - - 36 pts

9th Liverpool 2018 - - - 34 pts

10th Hotelplanner.com - - - 33 pts

11th Nasdaq - - - 25 pts

12th Greenings - - - DSQ pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

24 February 2018 22:50 GMT