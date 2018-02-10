Clipper Race - All finish safely in Sanya

PSP Logistics was given a hero’s welcome to Sanya in China after claiming a maiden Clipper 2017-18 Race win on Thursday.
Click image for a larger image
PSP Logistics finished at 20:41:20 local time (12:41:20 UTC), completing the 4,300 nautical mile Race 7 from the Whitsundays to Sanya in 23 Days, 8 hours, 41 minutes and 20 seconds.
Qingdao was the second team to cross the finish line, at 17:36:52 UTC, though will officially take third place in the overall Race 7 finish positions due to the redress taken off Dare to Lead (which finished at 18:17:39)'s finish time.
Sanya Serenity Coast finished in fourth place at 18:21:30 UTC and Unicef was fifth, crossing at 19:10:17 UTC.
Visit Seattle capped off a busy night of arrivals in Sanya, taking sixth place in Race 7.
Liverpool 2018, Nasdaq, Garmin, HotelPlanner.com and GREAT Britain arrived in daylight between 02:41 UTC and 09:07 UTC on Friday 23rd February.
The full Clipper Race fleet is now berthed at the Sanya Serenity Coast Marina following an exciting finish to Race 7: The Forever Tropical Paradise Race to Sanya, in China.
Clipper Race - Positions after Race 6
1st Sanya Serenity Coast - - - 65 pts
2nd Qingdao - - - 63 pts
3rd Visit Seattle - - - 60 pts
4th Dare To Lead - - - 56 pts
5th Garmin - - - 53 pts
6th PSP Logistics - - - 53 pts
7th GREAT Britain - - - 49 pts
8th Unicef - - - 36 pts
9th Liverpool 2018 - - - 34 pts
10th Hotelplanner.com - - - 33 pts
11th Nasdaq - - - 25 pts
12th Greenings - - - DSQ pts
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
24 February 2018 22:50 GMT