America's Cup teams load the bases

Land Rover BAR Gladiator will return to San Diego for the NOOD Regatta on the 16 - 18 March before going on to race in the 52 SUPER SERIES

The 52 SUPER SERIES the leading high performance monohull racing circuit, will open with the first event taking place 23 - 27 May in Sibenik, Croatia.

Also ramping up is Doug DeVos’s three times 52 SUPER SERIES winners Quantum Racing, who have a new boat as part of the Bella Mente Quantum Racing Association programme, which will challenge for the America’s Cup under the flag of the New York Yacht Club.

Helming the new Quantum Racing TP52 will be multi America's Cup helm, Dean Barker, with DeVos regular Terry Hutchinson on tactics.

Gerald New - Sailweb

24 February 2018 18:20 GMT