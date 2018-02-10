Offshore
 

America's Cup teams load the bases

Things beginning to hot-up in the TP52 for the America's Cup teams. Ben Ainslie has already been racing Tony Langley’s British Gladiator in Miami and will return for the NOOD Regatta.

Click image for a larger image

Land Rover BAR Gladiator will return to San Diego for the NOOD Regatta on the 16 - 18 March before going on to race in the 52 SUPER SERIES

The 52 SUPER SERIES the leading high performance monohull racing circuit, will open with the first event taking place 23 - 27 May in Sibenik, Croatia.

Also ramping up is Doug DeVos’s three times 52 SUPER SERIES winners Quantum Racing, who have a new boat as part of the Bella Mente Quantum Racing Association programme, which will challenge for the America’s Cup under the flag of the New York Yacht Club.

Helming the new Quantum Racing TP52 will be multi America's Cup helm, Dean Barker, with DeVos regular Terry Hutchinson on tactics.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
24 February 2018 18:20 GMT

Related articles

Clipper Race - All finish safely in Sanya 24 February 2018 22:50
America's Cup teams load the bases 24 February 2018 18:20
RORC Caribbean 600 - 40 still racing 22 February 2018 20:46
RORC Caribbean 600 monohull record for Rambler 88 22 February 2018 7:53
Paradox takes Caribbean 600 Multihull Line Honours 22 February 2018 7:53
RORC Caribbean 600 - Day 2 and still blasting 20 February 2018 20:34
RORC Caribbean 600 - Multihull Fujin capsized 20 February 2018 9:18
RORC Caribbean 600 - Record fleet. Record pace 20 February 2018 8:20
Double-handed racing for Lendy Cowes Week 19 February 2018 11:34
SCYA Midwinter Regatta Day 2 - Ainslie leads 12 February 2018 12:14
SCYA Midwinter Regatta Day 1 11 February 2018 8:47
Land Rover BAR start their TP52 campaign 10 February 2018 23:26


Latest






















UK Hosted