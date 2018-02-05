RORC Caribbean 600 - 40 still racing

Albator is provisionally leading IRC One - Click image for a larger image

George David's Rambler remains in pole position for RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy for the best corrected time under IRC, however 35 yachts in the record IRC fleet are still racing.

Jens Kellinghusen's Ker 56 Varuna is currently fourth overall and has filed for redress having altered course to assist in the rescue of Fujin during the race.

Ron O'Hanley's Cookson 50 Privateer has come the closest to beating Rambler 88 for the overall win.

The team mainly from Rhode Island USA, finished the race in just under 52 hours, falling short of the best corrected time by just over one hour.

In IRC One, nine teams are still racing:

Philippe Frantz's French NM43 Albator is the provisional leader and is en-route to Redonda, 120-miles from the finish. Kevin & Sean McLaughlin's American J/44 Spice and Lombard 46 Pata Negra, skippered by Irishman Michael Wright and his Howth YC team are in a close battle for second.

In IRC Two, 10 yachts are still racing. Ossie Stewart and Ross Applebey's British Dufour 45 Scarlet Island Girl is estimated to be leading the class by over an hour after time correction.

Scarlet Island Girl has completed the rough ride around Guadeloupe and are setting reaching sails for the blast up to Barbuda.



In IRC Three, four yachts are still racing. Conor Fogerty's Irish Sunfast 3600 Bam is locked in a tremendous battle with British Two Handed JPK 10.10 Jangada, skippered by Richard Palmer, sailing with Jeremy Waitt.

G New

22 February 2018 20:46 GMT