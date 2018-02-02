RORC Caribbean 600 - Day 2 and still blasting

USMMA Sailing Foundation's American Volvo 70 Warrior - Click image for a larger image

The crew of Greg Slyngstad's American multihull Fujin which capsized last night, have all been safely transferred to a French coast guard.

Reports of wind speed in the region of 30 knots, with gusts of up to 40 knots are being reported by crew in the 600-mile race around 11 Caribbean islands.

Peter Aschenbrenner's Irens 63 Paradox is blasting along at the front of the fleet, but in their rear virtual view mirror provided by the YB Race Tracker, George David's American Maxi Rambler 88 is hunting the multihull down.

Paradox is currently behind record pace for the multihulls, but only by 42 minutes. Rambler 88 continues at record pace for the monohulls and is expected to cross the finish line before midnight on Tuesday 20 February, well inside the race record.

Rambler 88 is blasting around the course hitting speeds of close to 30 knots.

At 06:00 AST on 20 February, Rambler had completed half the course and was blast reaching past Montserrat on the way to Guadeloupe.

Rambler 88 - Click image for a larger image

Peter Aschenbrenner's Irens 63 Paradox is enjoying a thrilling reach towards Guadeloupe, leading the multihull fleet by a handsome margin. Last night, the American trimaran sustained a boat speed of 30 knots or more for several hours.

In IRC Zero, after time correction Rambler 88 is estimated to have a lead of well over one hour in the class from The USMMA Sailing Foundation's American Volvo 70 Warrior.

Ron O'Hanley's American Cookson 50 Privateer is estimated to be third after time correction.

The majority of the retirements are in the big boat division:

Ludde Ingvall's CQS, George Sakellaris' Proteus, Quentin Stewart's Maverick, Dixon 100 Danneskjold, Stephen Durkin's Bob, Clint Brook's Conviction and Oyster 885 Guardian Angel have all retired with crew reported safe and well.

Bernie Evan-Wong's RP37 Taz has retired due to an injured crew member requiring hospital treatment for a hand injury.

In the Class40 division all yachts are still racing. Catherine Pourre's Eärendil has opened up a 10-mile lead on Louis Burton's BHB. Mathias Muller von Blumencron's German Class40 Red is in third position.

In IRC One, the provisional top three boats are Philippe Frantz French NM43 Albator, Kevin McLaughlin's American J/44 Spice, and Lombard 46 Pata Negra sailed by Michael Wright with a team from the Howth Yacht Club, Dublin Ireland.

Andy Middleton's Beneteau First 47.7 EH01 - Click image for a larger image

At the top of the leaderboard in IRC Two a battle is ranging between three British charter boats, all skippered by close friends.

Andy Middleton's Beneteau First 47.7 EH01 is estimated to be just five minutes ahead on corrected time from Ossie Stewart and Ross Applebey's Dufour 45 Scarlet Island Girl.

Grand Soleil 43 Quokka 8 skippered by Christian Simpson is third.

In IRC Three, Richard Palmer's JPK 10.10 Jangada, racing Two Handed with Jeremy Waitt is the provisional leader; a sterling effort from the British duo.

Last year's class winner Jonty and Vicki Layfield's Swan 48 Sleeper 10 has retired with gear failure, as has Sapphire Knight, skippered by Michael Skeet.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

20 February 2018 20:34 GMT