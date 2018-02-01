Offshore
 

RORC Caribbean 600 - Record fleet. Record pace

A record 84 yachts started the 2018 RORC Caribbean 600 in Antigua on Monday 19th February. - the largest fleet in the ten-year history of the race.

The impressive armada set off in unstable conditions with squalls producing a wind range of over 20 knots, and as little as 10, with some big shifts in direction.

High seas and strong trade winds are expected for the race, with the anticipation of record breaking pace.

At 16:00 AST Monday Rambler 88, Proteus and Warrior were ahead of the monohull race record.

G New
20 February 2018 8:20 GMT

