Offshore
 

Double-handed racing for Lendy Cowes Week

2018 will see the introduction of a new Double-handed class at Lendy Cowes Week, the world's largest regatta.

Double-handed racing has recently become incredibly successful worldwide, both inshore and offshore and this new class reflects the demand for, and interest in, Double-handed sailing.

Entries are invited for boats with IRC ratings between 0.900 to 1.085.

Racing will be held as part of the Black Group and courses will be about 3½ hours long with an interesting range of wind angles, but somewhat fewer legs than for the standard IRC classes.

The courses will, however, be challenging and they expect a highly competitive fleet and the class will be offered its own start every day.

The next edition of the regatta takes place from 4 - 11 August 2018.

Entries can be made online through the Lendy Cowes Week website.

For further details please contact the regatta organisers on (01983) 248002 or email laurence.mead@LendyCowesWeek.co.uk


G New
19 February 2018 11:34 GMT

