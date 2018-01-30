Offshore
 

SCYA Midwinter Regatta Day 2 - Ainslie leads

Ben Ainslie and his Land Rover BAR America's Cup team finished top of the leaderboard after 5 races at the Southern California YA Midwinter Regatta.

Land Rover BAR’s partnership with Tony Langley’s British Gladiator TP52 team got off to a successful start in San Diego, with the team finishing 1st in Class at the SCYA Midwinter Regatta.

Land Rover BAR Gladiator will return to San Diego for the NOOD Regatta on the 16 - 18 March before going on to race in the 52 SUPER SERIES - the leading high performance monohull racing circuit - with the opener taking place 23 - 27 May in Sibenik, Croatia.

52 Class - SCYA Midwinter Regatta Day 2 - after 5 races

1. GBR11152N, Land Rover BAR Gladiator, Tony Langley, Royal Thames YC, 4-2-3-2-4- ; 15pts
2. 52006, Wasabi, Dale Williams, NHYC/StFYC, 6-3-4-1-2- ; 16pts
3. 60052, BadPak, Tom Holthus, SDYC, 5-5-2-4-1- ; 17pts
4. MEX 52001, Vincitore, Ricardo Brockmann, Acapulco Yacht Club, 3-6-5-3-3- ; 20pts
5. 52007, Vesper, David Team, NHYC, 1-1-1-10/DNF-10/DNC- ; 23T pts
6. 3545, Rio, Manouch Moshayedi, StFYC, 2-4-6-5-6- ; 23T pts
7. 52221, NIMBUS, Eduardo Saenz, CY DE ACAPULCO, 7-8-10/DNS-7-5- ; 37pts
8. MEX 952, Patches, Eduardo Porter Ludwig, Acapulco, 8-7-7-6-10/DNF- ; 38pts
9. 5202, Invisible Hand, Frank Slootman, Tahoe yacht club, 10-10-10-10-10- ; 50pts

Gerald New - Sailweb
11 February 2018 23:03 GMT

