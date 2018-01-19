Offshore
 

SCYA Midwinter Regatta Day 1

Ben Ainslie and his Land Rover BAR America's Cup team finished the first day of the Southern California YA Midwinter Regatta in second place.


Sailing aboard Tony Langley's Gladiator TP52 (4,2,3) they finished the day six point adrift of David Team's Vesper who won all three races.

52 Class - SCYA Midwinter Regatta Day 1 - after 3 races

1st 52007 Vesper David Team NHYC 1 1 1 3 pts
2nd GBR11152N LR - BAR Gladiator Tony Langley Royal Thames YC 4 2 3 9 pts
3rd 3545 Rio Manouch Moshayedi StFYC 2 4 6 12T pts
4th 60052 BadPak Tom Holthus SDYC 5 5 2 12T pts
5th 52006 Wasabi Dale Williams NHYC/StFYC 6 3 4 13 pts
6th MEX 52001 Vincitore Ricardo Brockmann Acapulco Yacht Club 3 6 5 14 pts
7th MEX 952 Patches Eduardo Porter Ludwig Acapulco 8 7 7 22 pts
8th 52221 NIMBUS Eduardo Saenz Club de Yates de Acapulco 7 8 10/DNS 25 pts
9th 5202 Invisible Hand Frank Slootman Tahoe yacht club 10/DNF 10/DNC 10/DNC 30 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb
11 February 2018 8:47 GMT

