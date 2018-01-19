



Sailing aboard Tony Langley's Gladiator TP52 (4,2,3) they finished the day six point adrift of David Team's Vesper who won all three races.

52 Class - SCYA Midwinter Regatta Day 1 - after 3 races

1st 52007 Vesper David Team NHYC 1 1 1 3 pts

2nd GBR11152N LR - BAR Gladiator Tony Langley Royal Thames YC 4 2 3 9 pts

3rd 3545 Rio Manouch Moshayedi StFYC 2 4 6 12T pts

4th 60052 BadPak Tom Holthus SDYC 5 5 2 12T pts

5th 52006 Wasabi Dale Williams NHYC/StFYC 6 3 4 13 pts

6th MEX 52001 Vincitore Ricardo Brockmann Acapulco Yacht Club 3 6 5 14 pts

7th MEX 952 Patches Eduardo Porter Ludwig Acapulco 8 7 7 22 pts

8th 52221 NIMBUS Eduardo Saenz Club de Yates de Acapulco 7 8 10/DNS 25 pts

9th 5202 Invisible Hand Frank Slootman Tahoe yacht club 10/DNF 10/DNC 10/DNC 30 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

11 February 2018 8:47 GMT