Land Rover BAR start their TP52 campaign

Ainslie announced back last October that he would lead his AC team aboard Langley Holdings’ Gladiator TP52 in the 52 SUPER SERIES 2018 monohull race series, and this San Diego event is part of their warm-up programme.

The PAC52 Midwinters series kicks off with nine teams racing out of the San Diego YC, and then Ainslie and his crew will later take part in the NOOD Regatta later on the 16 - 18 March,

Ainslie and the TP52 BAR Gladiator will then re-locate to Europe for their 52 Super Series opener over the 23 - 27 May in Sibenik, Croatia.

TP52 Gladiator day 1 - Click image for a larger image

They will then compete at 52 Super Series events in:

June 20 - 24, Zadar, Croatia

July 17 - 21, Cascais, Portugal

August 21 - 25, Mallorca, Spain

September 18 - 22, Valencia, Spain

While two events in the UK, the Round the Island Race (7 July) and Lendy Cowes Week (4 - 11 August) will offer the British team an opportunity to race on home waters.

The full details of the new America's Cup boats are expected to be unveiled on 31 March, and they will not be available to race in the 2018 season, thus the move to the TP52 boats.

Gerald New - Sailweb

10 February 2018 23:26 GMT