Superyacht Challenge Antigua video action

The Superyacht Challenge season opener on Antigua's deep blue waters. Four days and nights of racing and shoreside fun in a corner of beautiful Nelson's Dockyard.

Now its 8th year, the regatta once again attracted a magnificent fleet, including five previous winners. Dazzling yachts ranging in size from 82ft (25m) to 172ft (52m) took part in four days of racing along the stunning south coast of Antigua.

6 February 2018 18:07 GMT

