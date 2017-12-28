Superyacht Challenge Antigua - Final Report

The 142ft German Frers ketch Rebecca - Click image for a larger image

The 90ft Hoek designed sloop Acadia was second in 2017 and made no mistake this year winning the Buccaneers Class with straight bullets.

The 112ft German Frers designed sloop Spiip, successfully defended their Corsairs class win from 2017.

The regatta once again attracted a magnificent fleet, including five previous winners. Dazzling yachts ranging in size from 82ft (25m) to 172ft (52m) took part in four days of racing along the stunning south coast of Antigua.

Corsairs Class

Over five highly competitive races, Spiip won the class in the last race, and was voted by competitors and the race committee, as having competed in the Spirit of the Regatta, both afloat and ashore, winning The Gosnell Trophy.

The Corsairs Class featured examples of the world's most outstanding performance superyachts including the 172ft Hoek designed Elfje, which placed second on countback from the 140ft German Frers Rebecca.

The 105ft Bill Dixon designed sloop, Danneskjold was the best starting yacht of the regatta, and will go on to compete in the gruelling RORC Caribbean 600 later in February.

The Corsairs Class was incredibly competitive with the overall lead changing hands at the end of every race, many races were decided by just a few seconds.

The Buccaneers Class

Acadia put in an outstanding performance in the Buccaneers Class winning all five races against well sailed opposition, including Oyster 82 Zig Zag, class runner up in 2016, and the unique Dominique Presles designed 102ft ketch Maramar, a winner in 2014.

Zig Zag was second and owner John McMonigall and his team plan to be back with a new Oyster 885, which is in build at Oyster Yachts.

Whilst the racing is conducted within the confines of safe and fair sailing, there are no inhibitions ashore.

Every evening has a party with awards for the Famous Cook Off, the best fancy dress and the Loudest Caribbean shirt.

This year a new fun-filled paddle board competition was a huge success, and raised over 3000 EC$ towards the creation of a properly managed marine park in English Harbour.

