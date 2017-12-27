Superyacht Challenge Antigua - Day 3

Close quarters between Danneskjold and Arcadia - Click image for a larger image

In the Corsairs Class Spiip took Race 3 to take the over all lead for the class. However Rebecca fought back to win Race 4.

Both teams are now tied on points for the regatta with Elfje in third place.

The 142ft ketch Rebecca and 112ft sloop Spiip, both from the drawing board of German Frers, are tied at the top for the final race.

The 172ft Hoek designed ketch Elfje still has a mathematically chance of winning.

In the Buccaneers Class, Acadia posted two more victories to keep a perfect score for the regatta. Zig Zag remains in second with Marama third.

Acadia need only to finish the last race to win the Buccaneers Class, with Zig Zag second.

Marama is lying in third position, a winner in 2014, the 102ft aluminium ketch was originally designed by Dominiqe Presle.

Paul Deeth, proprietor of Admiral's Inn, and founder of the Superyacht Challenge Antigua, is at the helm of Marama for the regatta.

Racing at the 2018 Superyacht Challenge Antigua concludes Sunday.

Full results Superyacht Challenge Antigua

Louay Habib

3 February 2018 23:13 GMT