Superyacht Challenge Antigua - Day 2

In the Corsairs Class Rebecca put in a great performance, winning by just over a minute after ORCsy time correction. Spiip took second, just 13 seconds ahead of Danneskjold after time correction.

In the Buccaneers Class, Acadia scored their second win of the regatta with Zig Zag second and Maramar third.

The Buccaneers were set a course of approximately 25 miles with the Corsairs enjoying a similar course plus an additional beat offshore.

Acadia executed another super start, just 8 seconds shy of the gun, but it wasn't the best start of the day, that honour was shared by Spiip and Elfje in the Corsairs Class. Both yachts were just five seconds off a perfect start.

In the Corsairs Class, the 142ft Frers ketch Rebecca's won Friday's race lifting the team to top of the leaderboard, with Elfje second and Spiip third.

Elfje is the largest yacht competing this year, the magnificent 172ft ketch was launched in 2014 from the drawing board of Hoek, and has eco-friendly features including a hybrid propulsion system.

Racing continues Saturday 3 February with two shorter races.

