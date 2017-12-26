Offshore
 

Superyacht Challenge Antigua - Day 1

Superb conditions and close racing were the order of the day for Race One of the Superyacht Challenge Antigua.

Acadia - Click image for a larger image

In the Corsairs Class, Elfje took the first gun, and after ORCsy time correction won the class, just 16 seconds ahead of Rebecca, with Spiip third.

In the Buccaneers Class, Acadia was the victor with Zig Zag taking second place, just 37 seconds ahead on corrected time from Maramar.

In the Buccaneers Class, the 90ft Hoek designed sloop Acadia executed a text book start, just one second shy of the line.

Acadia was launched in late 2016, and has beautiful classic lines, twin cockpits and a deckhouse leading to a rich mahogany interior. Acadia's traditional appearance is complimented by a lightweight aluminium hull and fin keel.

The carbon rig flies a full main, cutter-rigged foresails and a top-down furling asymmetrical headsail.

Danneskjold - Click image for a larger image

In the Corsairs Class, two magnificent sloops enjoyed an epic battle with the 112ft German Frers designed sloop Spiip getting the better of the duel in the latter part of the race.

The Bill Dixon designed 105ft Danneskjold was originally launched in 2009, and was the first Superyacht to use a telescopic keel.

Danneskjold's hull is made from advanced composites contributing to an impressive displacement of just 70 tonnes, and a minimalist deck layout enables slick manoeuvres.

America's Cup and multiple world champion Mike Toppa is part of an impressive crew.

Racing continues Friday 2 February with Race Two schedule.

Full results Superyacht Challenge Antigua

G New
2 February 2018 12:30 GMT

