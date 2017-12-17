Offshore
 

Visit Seattle takes Race 6 of Clipper 2017-18 Race

Visit Seattle held off a strong challenge from three other teams to chalk up a thrilling maiden victory in Race 6 of the Clipper 2017-18 Race, The Wondrous Whitsundays Race.

Click image for a larger image

Skippered by 24-year-old Brit Nikki Henderson, Visit Seattle crossed the finish line off the coast of Airlie Beach in the Whitsundays at 15:05 local time (05:05 UTC).

Completing the 1,600-nautical mile sprint up the east coast of Australia from Hobart in eleven days.

Visit Seattle went into Race 6 in fourth place in the overall standings, ten points adrift of Sanya Serenity Coast.

The Visit Seattle team had to work hard for the win. The eleventh and final morning at sea saw Visit Seattle off the coast of Mackay and just 5 nautical miles ahead of the second placed PSP Logistics.

Sanya Serenity Coast was only another mile astern, with just 7 nautical miles separating Visit Seattle from the fourth placed Liverpool 2018.

Race 6 - Clipper Finish Order

1st Visit Seattle - Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED
2nd PSP Logistics - Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED
3rd Sanya Serenity Coast - Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED
4th Liverpool 2018 - Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED
5th Garmin - Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED
6th Qingdao- Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED
7th Dare To Lead - Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED
8th Unicef - Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED
9th GREAT Britain - Wednesday 17 January - FINISHED
10th Nasdaq - Wednesday 17 January - FINISHED
11th HotelPlanner.com - Wednesday 17 January - FINISHED

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
19 January 2018 10:00 GMT

Related articles

Visit Seattle takes Race 6 of Clipper 2017-18 Race 19 January 2018 10:00
Spindrift Dismasted before JVT Start 15 January 2018 16:56
Rolex Sydney Hobart - Tattersall Cup win for Ichi Ban 29 December 2017 11:01
Rolex Sydney Hobart - Wild Oats XI penalised 28 December 2017 8:36
Wild Oats XI claims Rolex Sydney Hobart line honours 27 December 2017 12:17
Slow start for Rolex Sydney Hobart fleet 26 December 2017 8:53
Rolex Sydney Hobart set for Boxing Day start 25 December 2017 9:58
RORC 600 - What to do after Christmas Day? 21 December 2017 9:55
Rolex Sydney to Hobart yacht struck by lightning 19 December 2017 9:20
Clipper Race - Victory for Sydney Skipper Wendy Tuck 17 December 2017 23:50
RORC Transatlantic Race - Jangada win IRC Two 17 December 2017 23:38
Gabart Breaks Solo Around the World Record 17 December 2017 10:45


Latest






















UK Hosted