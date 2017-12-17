Visit Seattle takes Race 6 of Clipper 2017-18 Race

Click image for a larger image

Skippered by 24-year-old Brit Nikki Henderson, Visit Seattle crossed the finish line off the coast of Airlie Beach in the Whitsundays at 15:05 local time (05:05 UTC).

Completing the 1,600-nautical mile sprint up the east coast of Australia from Hobart in eleven days.

Visit Seattle went into Race 6 in fourth place in the overall standings, ten points adrift of Sanya Serenity Coast.

The Visit Seattle team had to work hard for the win. The eleventh and final morning at sea saw Visit Seattle off the coast of Mackay and just 5 nautical miles ahead of the second placed PSP Logistics.

Sanya Serenity Coast was only another mile astern, with just 7 nautical miles separating Visit Seattle from the fourth placed Liverpool 2018.

Race 6 - Clipper Finish Order

1st Visit Seattle - Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED

2nd PSP Logistics - Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED

3rd Sanya Serenity Coast - Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED

4th Liverpool 2018 - Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED

5th Garmin - Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED

6th Qingdao- Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED

7th Dare To Lead - Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED

8th Unicef - Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED

9th GREAT Britain - Wednesday 17 January - FINISHED

10th Nasdaq - Wednesday 17 January - FINISHED

11th HotelPlanner.com - Wednesday 17 January - FINISHED

19 January 2018 10:00 GMT