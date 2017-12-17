Visit Seattle takes Race 6 of Clipper 2017-18 Race

Visit Seattle held off a strong challenge from three other teams to chalk up a thrilling maiden victory in Race 6 of the Clipper 2017-18 Race, The Wondrous Whitsundays Race.
Click image for a larger image
Skippered by 24-year-old Brit Nikki Henderson, Visit Seattle crossed the finish line off the coast of Airlie Beach in the Whitsundays at 15:05 local time (05:05 UTC).
Completing the 1,600-nautical mile sprint up the east coast of Australia from Hobart in eleven days.
Visit Seattle went into Race 6 in fourth place in the overall standings, ten points adrift of Sanya Serenity Coast.
The Visit Seattle team had to work hard for the win. The eleventh and final morning at sea saw Visit Seattle off the coast of Mackay and just 5 nautical miles ahead of the second placed PSP Logistics.
Sanya Serenity Coast was only another mile astern, with just 7 nautical miles separating Visit Seattle from the fourth placed Liverpool 2018.
Race 6 - Clipper Finish Order
1st Visit Seattle - Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED
2nd PSP Logistics - Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED
3rd Sanya Serenity Coast - Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED
4th Liverpool 2018 - Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED
5th Garmin - Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED
6th Qingdao- Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED
7th Dare To Lead - Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED
8th Unicef - Tuesday 16 January - FINISHED
9th GREAT Britain - Wednesday 17 January - FINISHED
10th Nasdaq - Wednesday 17 January - FINISHED
11th HotelPlanner.com - Wednesday 17 January - FINISHED
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
G New
19 January 2018 10:00 GMT