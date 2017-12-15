Spindrift starts Jules Verne Trophy

Click image for a larger image

The team was planning to start a week ago, but the weather further down the course did not materialise as anticipated.

However, the area of depression that is currently sitting off the coast of Brittany has finally given the team the opportunity to start their challenge on the Jules Verne record.

After two months on stand-by Spindrift racing has decided to take its chance and will leave the dock late this Monday morning to be at the Créac'h lighthouse in the afternoon.

With strong conditions forecast for the start, the current files show the team reaching the equator in just over five days (5d 5h - 5d 10h), which will give them a cushion on the reference time set by Francis Joyon and his crew (5d 18h ??59').

The team is aiming to catch an area of depression off the coast of Brazil to give them a quick crossing of the South Atlantic towards the Cape of Good Hope.

The Jules Verne Trophy record has been held by IDEC Sport (Francis Joyon and his crew) since January 2017, with a time of 40 days 23 hours 30 minutes.

During that challenge the team took 12 days 21 hours 22 minutes to reach the tip of South Africa, so improving this time is one of the first objectives of Yann Guichard and his eleven crew.

THE JULES VERNE TROPHY:

Start and finish: a line between Créac’h lighthouse (Isle of Ushant) and Lizard Point (England)

Course: non-stop around-the-world tour racing without outside assistance via the three Capes (Good Hope, Leeuwin and Horn)

Minimum distance: 21,600 nautical miles (40,000 kilometres)

Ratification: World Sailing Speed Record Council, www.sailspeedrecords.com

Time to beat: 40 days, 23 hours, 30 minutes and 30 seconds

Average speed: 21.96 knots

Date of current record: January 2017

Holder: IDEC Sport, Francis Joyon and a 5-man crew

15 January 2018 10:51 GMT