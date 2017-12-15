Offshore
 

Spindrift Dismasted before JVT Start

At 16:00 hrs Spindrift dismasted between Pt St Matthieu & Camaret as they were making their way to the Jules Verne Trophy start. Everyone onboard is safe.

© Chris Schmid / Spindrift racingClick image for a larger image

Yann Guichard and his crew arrived in Brest Sunday night to start the Jules Verne Trophy this Monday. They were on Code Green, leaving the dock at 12:00 hr local.

At the time the 40m trimaran was sailing at 15-18 knots of boat speed in 30 knot westerly winds and in three metre seas. Spindrift 2 had two reefs in the main and the J3 (ORC).

Yann Guichard, skipper of the Maxi Spindrift 2 says:

"The crew is safe and sound. Everything happened so fast. The mast fell to the leeward of the boat. The conditions were not so extreme."

"It's too early to know exactly what happened. We had to drop the rigging to save the boat and prepare it for towing. Operations are currently underway to recover it.”

Spindrift 2 will now return to Brest and is currently under tow and expected to arrive later this evening.

More as news is released . . .

The Jules Verne Trophy record has been held by IDEC Sport (Francis Joyon and his crew) since January 2017, with a time of 40 days 23 hours 30 minutes.

Spindrift racing is a Franco-Swiss professional sailing team founded by Dona Bertarelli and YannGuichard to challenge world's records & races.

THE JULES VERNE TROPHY:

Start and finish: a line between Créac’h lighthouse (Isle of Ushant) and Lizard Point (England)

Course: non-stop around-the-world tour racing without outside assistance via the three Capes (Good Hope, Leeuwin and Horn)

Minimum distance: 21,600 nautical miles (40,000 kilometres)

Ratification: World Sailing Speed Record Council, www.sailspeedrecords.com

Time to beat: 40 days, 23 hours, 30 minutes and 30 seconds

Average speed: 21.96 knots

Date of current record: January 2017

Holder: IDEC Sport, Francis Joyon and a 5-man crew

G New
15 January 2018 10:51 GMT

