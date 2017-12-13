Rolex Sydney Hobart - Tattersall Cup win for Ichi Ban





While he waited to for confirmation of overall victory last evening, Allen was over the moon to realise Ichi Ban had broken the conventionally ballasted record set and held by Brindabella (George Snow) in 1999 (by one hour 36 minutes) and the Under 18.5 metre yacht record set by Yendys (Geoff Ross) in 2008.

Ichi Ban has also finished second overall in the ORCi category, where Quest reversed the trend by winning.

Third was the Italian Cookson 50, Mascalzone Latino owned by Vincenzo Onorato, but skippered by Matteo Savelli in his absence.

This afternoon Matt Allen and his crew of Gordon Maguire, navigator Will Oxley, Anthony Merrington, Tim Sellars, Stephen Thomas, James Corrie, Sean O’Rourke, Wade Morgan, Harry Bethwaite, William Sykes, Charles Kosecki, Jeremy Rae, Davin Conigrave and Craig Garnett will celebrate . . .

“with some nice wine – the boys will have beer and wine and I dare say Customs House and lunch at Shipwrights Arms is on the cards.”

Leading the PHS rankings (29th overall) is the TP52 Wot Eva, chartered by the Solent UK-based race charter business Performance Yacht Racing, headed by Andy Middleton, Skippered by Christian Reynolds.

Sanya Serenity Coast finished leading Clipper Race yacht and 40th overall.

29 December 2017 11:01 GMT