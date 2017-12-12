Offshore
 

Rolex Sydney Hobart - Wild Oats XI penalised

LDV Comanche is line honours winner of the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart, after Wild Oats XI was penalised one hour for failing to keep clear and did not do a two-turn penalty.

The Protest Jury found that:

LDV Comanche tacked onto starboard and was on starboard for approximately 45 seconds.

Wild Oats XI was on port on a collision course.

Both boats were doing approximately 9 knots of boat speed.

LDV Comanche did not make any discernible change of course while on starboard.

When the boats were approximately 2 boat lengths apart, Wild Oats XI started to tack onto starboard.

LDV Comanche luffed to avoid a collision before Wild Oats XI completed her tack.

There was no contact and neither boat took a two turn penalty.

The Jury decision was:

Wild Oats XI is, in lieu of a disqualification, penalised a time penalty of 1 hour to be added to her elapsed time in accordance to SI 20.1(b) and 22.1.

This hour penalty is longer than the 26 minutes that separated Wild Oats XI and LDV Comanche.

So Jim Cooney’s LDV Comanche is now the line honours winner of the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart.

For the overall win and the Tattersall Cup it is still a waiting game.

Matt Allen docked his brand new TP52 at Kings Pier this Thursday, acknowledging he will now have to play the waiting game to see if his Ichi Ban (No 1 in Japanese) is indeed No. 1 in the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

27 of the 97 racing have finished.

Gerald New - Sailweb
28 December 2017 8:36 GMT

