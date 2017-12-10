Offshore
 

Wild Oats XI claims Rolex Sydney Hobart line honours

Wild Oats XI smashed last year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart record after crossing the finish line at 21:48:50 Wednesday (AEDT) - But is to be protested.

The new time of one day 8 hrs 48 mins 50 secs, takes 4 hrs 42mins 30 secs of Perpetual LOYAL’s time.

But will she hold on to line honours? Second placed LDV Comanche is flying the protest flag she raised after an incident after the start.

LDV Comanche must file her protest against Wild Oats XI within six hours of finishing.

The protest will be heard by an international jury in the next two days.

There are still 90+ other yachts out to sea competing for the overall win and the Tattersall Cup!

Next to finish should be Black Jack, with Infotrack fourth and Beau Geste fifth.

Gerald New - Sailweb
27 December 2017 12:17 GMT

