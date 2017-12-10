Wild Oats XI claims Rolex Sydney Hobart line honours

Click image for a larger image

The new time of one day 8 hrs 48 mins 50 secs, takes 4 hrs 42mins 30 secs of Perpetual LOYAL’s time.

But will she hold on to line honours? Second placed LDV Comanche is flying the protest flag she raised after an incident after the start.

LDV Comanche must file her protest against Wild Oats XI within six hours of finishing.

The protest will be heard by an international jury in the next two days.

There are still 90+ other yachts out to sea competing for the overall win and the Tattersall Cup!

Next to finish should be Black Jack, with Infotrack fourth and Beau Geste fifth.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here





Gerald New - Sailweb

27 December 2017 12:17 GMT