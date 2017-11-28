Rolex Sydney to Hobart yacht struck by lightning

Wild Oats XI was out of the water and in its cradle at Woolwich Dock, on Sydney Harbour, when a bolt of lightning struck the top of the 45-metre high carbon fibre mast during a thunderstorm early Sunday morning.

The 10 million volt-plus discharge from the lightning destroyed a significant number of electronic instruments.

What is not known at this stage is if any of the yacht’s carbon fibre rigging was damaged by the strike.

Wild Oats XI’s skipper, Mark Richards, said he was confident the yacht would be ready for the start of the 628-nautical mile classic on Boxing Day.

Richards added that while rigging checks would continue tomorrow, he believed no damage would be found.

The Rolex Sydney to Hobart race starts on Boxing Day at 13:00 hrs AEDT (02:00 hrs UTC).

Click image for a larger image

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here





Gerald New - Sailweb

19 December 2017 9:20 GMT