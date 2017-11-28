Clipper Race - Victory for Sydney Skipper Wendy Tuck





The ClipperTelemed+ Tasman Test has featured some of the closest ever Clipper Race finishes that kept Race Viewer addicts on the edge of their seats.

For the first time in Clipper Race history, it was a female Skipper one-two with Clipper Race Skipper, Nikki Henderson, and her Visit Seattle crew finishing just seventeen minutes behind the winners.

The team were led up to the stage by Nikki to claim the 2nd Place pennant, the team’s first podium position.

It was also a maiden podium place for the overall race leader, Qingdao, with Skipper Chris Kobusch and crew collecting the 3rd Place pennant.

In the Scoring Gate challenge Qingdao kept up its record of scoring bonus points in all races and was the first team through for the third time claiming three bonus points once again, Visit Seattle getting two and Sanya Serenity Coast took the final bonus point.

The next stage of the All-Australian Leg will be the iconic “blue water classic”, the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

All eyes will be on whether home skipper, Wendy Tuck, will choose to play her Joker Card to double her points on what will be her eleventh outing.

Clipper Race overall after Race 4

1: Qingdao – 52 points

2: Sanya Serenity Coast – 45 points

2: Dare To Lead – 45 points

4: Visit Seattle – 40 points

5: GREAT Britain – 39 points

6: PSP Logistics – 33 points

7: Garmin – 25 points

8: Unicef – 22 points

9: Liverpool 2018 – 21 points

10: HotelPlanner.com – 19 points

11: Nasdaq – 13 points

