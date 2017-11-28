Offshore
 

RORC Transatlantic Race - Jangada win IRC Two

Richard Palmer's British JPK 10.10 Jangada, racing two handed with Rupert Holmes is the winner of the RORC Transatlantic Race IRC Two and IRC Two Handed.

Palmer and Holmes finished in an elapsed time of 21 days 17 hours 32 mins 55 secs.

Whilst yachts are still racing, none can better Jangada's IRC corrected time.

After 23 days of racing three boats are still at sea:

Lyssandra Barbieri's Dufour 40, Hatha Maris, Berry Aarts' No Doubt (also racing Two-Handed), and RORC Commodore Steven Anderson's Gemervescence, co-skippered by Jane Anderson.

At 12:00 UTC 17 December, Gemervescence was 190 miles from the finish and expected at around 21:00 hours 18 December.

G New
17 December 2017 23:38 GMT

