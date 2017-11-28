Offshore
 

Gabart Breaks Solo Around the World Record

François Gabart has set a new world record for solo round the world of 42 days 16 hours 40 minutes and 35 seconds.

Click image for a larger image

Gabart, on the trimaran MACIF, crossed the finish line between Cape Lizard and Ouessant, on Sunday, 17 December at 2:45 (French time).

The MACIF trimaran has actually traveled 27,859.7 miles, its actual average on this course is 27.2 knots.

His elapsed time cuts 6 days 10 hours 23 minutes and 53 seconds from the time set on 25 December 2016 by Thomas Coville (49 days 3 hours 4 minutes 28secs).

His time is the second absolute, crew and solitary combined, around the world, only IDEC Sport of Francis Joyon having done better on January 26, 2017 on the Jules Verne Trophy with 40 days 23 hours 30 minutes and 30 seconds.

Among the other records broken on his voyage was the distance traveled alone in 24 hours, with 851 miles between November 13 and 14 against 784, a record that already belonged to him.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
17 December 2017 10:45 GMT

Related articles

Rolex Sydney to Hobart yacht struck by lightning 19 December 2017 9:20
Clipper Race - Victory for Sydney Skipper Wendy Tuck 17 December 2017 23:50
RORC Transatlantic Race - Jangada win IRC Two 17 December 2017 23:38
Gabart Breaks Solo Around the World Record 17 December 2017 10:45
Round the World multihull capsizes off Cape Horn - Update 15 December 2017 12:21
RORC Transatlantic Race - Overall Victory for Teasing Machine 13 December 2017 11:02
RORC Transatlantic Race - Red win Class40 12 December 2017 8:19
RORC Transatlantic Race - Teasing Machine lead overall 10 December 2017 18:40
RORC Transatlantic Race - CQS take Line Honours 6 December 2017 15:41
Salvage of wrecked Clipper Race yacht Greenings 30 November 2017 23:11
South pays in RORC Transatlantic Race - Day 5 29 November 2017 16:16
Alex Thomson Racing support Oarsome Chance Foundation 28 November 2017 10:41


Latest






















UK Hosted