Gabart Breaks Solo Around the World Record

Gabart, on the trimaran MACIF, crossed the finish line between Cape Lizard and Ouessant, on Sunday, 17 December at 2:45 (French time).

The MACIF trimaran has actually traveled 27,859.7 miles, its actual average on this course is 27.2 knots.

His elapsed time cuts 6 days 10 hours 23 minutes and 53 seconds from the time set on 25 December 2016 by Thomas Coville (49 days 3 hours 4 minutes 28secs).

His time is the second absolute, crew and solitary combined, around the world, only IDEC Sport of Francis Joyon having done better on January 26, 2017 on the Jules Verne Trophy with 40 days 23 hours 30 minutes and 30 seconds.

Among the other records broken on his voyage was the distance traveled alone in 24 hours, with 851 miles between November 13 and 14 against 784, a record that already belonged to him.

17 December 2017 10:45 GMT