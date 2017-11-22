Offshore
 

Round the World multihull capsizes off Cape Horn - Update

The multihull of Yves Le Blevec, Ultim Actual, capsized off Cape Horn around 4 am French time Thursday morning.

After the capsize of with his Maxi-Trimaran 'Actual' two hours after the Cape Horn rounding, Yves Le Blevec was rescued by a helicopter of the Chilean Coast Guard late Thursday.

While attempting the record of the Tour du monde in the 'wrong direction' from East to West, Yves Le Blevec encountered difficult weather conditions: 30 to 50 knots with bursts to 70 knots just before rounding the Cape, with seas of 5 to 6 meters.

One of the trimaran's port linkage broke, causing the Ultim to capsize.

At 4:21 am, Thursday morning, Yves le Blevec triggered his first distress beacon.

40 minutes later, he operated his second beacon, confirming the seriousness of the situation.

The CROSS immediately alerted the Chilean MRCC, the organization responsible for safety at sea for this area.

The situation is stabilized, the boat is about thirty miles in the south-west of Cape Horn, drifting a little to the south-east, a safe zone.

